Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCS

Century Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

CCS stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 2,724.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 49.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Communities by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.