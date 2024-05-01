Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRL opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

