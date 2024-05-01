Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR opened at $255.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

