Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

CHTR stock opened at $255.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.05. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

