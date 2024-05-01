Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
