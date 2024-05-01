Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 756,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,812 shares of company stock worth $48,554,701. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,156.12 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,241.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,846.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,454.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

