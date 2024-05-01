Choreo LLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,735,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CARR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

