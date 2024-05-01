Choreo LLC Acquires 7,345 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.