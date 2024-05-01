Choreo LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 233,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of General Motors by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

