Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 28,301 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

