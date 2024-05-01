Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 8,875 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

