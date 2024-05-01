Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.