Choreo LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.