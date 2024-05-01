Choreo LLC Buys 4,946 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 533.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

