Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 10,843 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 300.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

