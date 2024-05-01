Choreo LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

