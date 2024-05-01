Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

