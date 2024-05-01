Choreo LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

