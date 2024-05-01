Choreo LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,749 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

