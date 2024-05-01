Choreo LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

