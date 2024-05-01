Choreo LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $28,456,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

