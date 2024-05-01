Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

SNOW stock opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

