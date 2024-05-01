Choreo LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after buying an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

