Choreo LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.