Choreo LLC Purchases 210 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

