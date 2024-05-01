Choreo LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,132.71 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $714.63 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,235.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,154.52.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

