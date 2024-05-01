Choreo LLC Sells 4,824 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

