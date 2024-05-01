Choreo LLC Sells 904 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

WDAY stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.80. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

