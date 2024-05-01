Choreo LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.95.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

