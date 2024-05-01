Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 260,718 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.73.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $45,335,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

