Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,508,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.