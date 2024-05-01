Citigroup Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $280.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $255.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.05. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

