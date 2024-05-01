Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

