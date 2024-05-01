CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,435,000 after buying an additional 172,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,604,000 after buying an additional 125,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after buying an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

