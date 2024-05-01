CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY24 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

