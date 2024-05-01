Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,590.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($32.53) and last traded at GBX 2,588 ($32.51), with a volume of 1468106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,553.79 ($32.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,467.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company has a market cap of £9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,527.03%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($30.84) per share, with a total value of £4,320.80 ($5,427.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and have sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.