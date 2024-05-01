Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

