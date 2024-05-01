Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

