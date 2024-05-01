Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

