Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.6 %

CL stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,271,879. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

