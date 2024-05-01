Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.89-6.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.890-6.420 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CIGI stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
