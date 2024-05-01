Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.89-6.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.890-6.420 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

