Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.