ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

