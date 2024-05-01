Contrasting Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98% Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66%

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.15 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.24 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.35 $305.09 million $1.01 21.88

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sotherly Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.76%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

