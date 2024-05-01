Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $18.02 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

