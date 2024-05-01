Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $18.02 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.