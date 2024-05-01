CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.00

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.41). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.32), with a volume of 75,324 shares.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.50 and a beta of 1.03.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,192.69). 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

