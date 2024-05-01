CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $153.09.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. Analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Report on CRA International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $1,953,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.