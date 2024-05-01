Criteo (CRTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRTO stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

