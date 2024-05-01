Critical Analysis: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biodesix and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biodesix presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -106.23% -29,379.44% -58.96% Enzo Biochem 99.28% -36.71% -22.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Biodesix and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $49.09 million 2.90 -$52.15 million ($0.65) -1.91 Enzo Biochem $31.06 million 1.73 $20.29 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix.

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biodesix beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. It also provides AMPIVIEW in situ hybridization probes for enhanced detection of low expressed targets useful in the growing spatial biology space; reagents and assays for cell and gene therapy research and development; POLYVIEW PLUS Enhanced Immunohistochemistry platform, offers solutions within the area of anatomical pathology through optimized assays; Enhanced Immunoassays, pushing sensitivity to expand immunoassay applications for basic research, bioprocess, and diagnostics; AMPIPROBE, a nucleic acid amplification platform; and Axxora.com, a proven distribution platform for original manufacturers of innovative research reagents. The company's proprietary products and technologies in translational research and drug development areas, including cell biology, genomics, assays, immunohistochemistry, and small molecule chemistry. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

