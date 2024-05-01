Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$114.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

